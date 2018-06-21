Houston escaped the worst of the flooding which deluged every other Texas coastal city from Beaumont, through Corpus Christi, all the way to Brownsville and McAllen. In fact, the Valley's seen enough rain to harken back to Harvey, complete with flooded roads and water rescues. In and around Port Arthur, high water deluged homes that had just completing repairs after Harvey. Corpus Christi endured a Flash Flood Emergency -- the most severe kind of flood warning. ................................. Fortunately, our pattern is about to change and we can walk away from this week knowing the 3"-8" of rain Houston received was strictly beneficial, refreshing our lawns and foundations of our homes (which often sit on a bed of clay, which needs to stay moist to avoid foundation settling/crack issues), and put a dent in what was a growing drought. ......................... After drier air works into the region tonight, we should see rain chances completely turn off from tomorrow through the middle of next week. The grass is really going to grow under this bright SUMMER sunshine (today is the first day of summer), and we'll enjoy a very green landscape for a few weeks until things dry out again. The hope is that this recent rain event wet the ground enough to encourage the seasonal afternoon and evening summertime thunder-boomers via evaporation, to keep us out of drought during the hotter months................... So, what's the cost? High temperatures will shoot back into the mid-90s this weekend and next week, producing some doggedly smothering heat. Hang in! -Brooks% INLINE %

© 2018 KHOU