The Texas night sky is one of the biggest around but typically in the days surrounding our moon's full phase (as it will be tomorrow night) it's not the best time for star gazing. The bright sunlight our moon reflects tends to drown out the dimmer celestial objects which together can make truly dark nights so magical! But tonight, you'll want to take a look anyway.

Saturn will be opposite the sun tonight, or in, "opposition." This means it's brigher than normal from our perspective on Earth.

Saturn is passing exactly opposite of Earth, relative to the sun and looks super bright. This, "opposition" not only marks the usual closest orbit of Saturn to Earth, but also makes it look the brightest. To the untrained eye it'll look like the biggest star in the sky.

Saturn by telescope.

You won't be able to see its rings without a telescope, but if you've got one be sure to break it out to enjoy the show. It's a good time to star gaze now as opposed to later in the week because hazy skies are expected to obscure the sky: dust from the Sahara desert moves into our region tomorrow, completing a 5,000 mile trip across the ocean.

