Broken utility pole near Houston school fixed after weeks of calls from frustrated residents

A concerned citizen said he got the runaround from multiple agencies during repeated calls about the pole, so he called KHOU 11 for help.

HOUSTON — A broken utility pole in southwest Houston has finally been fixed after a concerned citizen called KHOU 11 for help.

Crews showed up overnight to remove the pole that was hanging over the sidewalk across the street from KIPP Academy Middle School on Kipp Way Drive near Wilcrest.

Matthew James Faith was concerned about safety issues, calling it "a pretty dangerous situation."

“Having kids walk through here and kids climb on things and play around, the fact that it looks like it’s about to snap at any moment, they could be walking underneath it or coming through it and it could fall on them,” Faith told KHOU 11 on Monday.

Faith said when he and other concerned residents called about the pole, they got the runaround so he decided to call us.

"Instead of just seeing it and saying, 'I wish someone would fix that.' Just step up and do it," Faith said Tuesday after the pole was repaired. "I'm not the kind of person who likes this kind of attention, but I felt called to do something and say something."

We called the City of Houston Monday and they referred us to CenterPoint, which referred us to a private company called Zayo that runs optic lines. We reached out to the company but didn't hear back.

Since the pole was fixed overnight, we're not sure who was responsible but Faith and other residents are grateful.



"I appreciate KHOU 11 for coming out and reporting on it, getting this to happen," he said. "I appreciate the crews coming out to fix it so fast. It helped the kids in this neighborhood stay safe."

If you have an issue you'd like to see addressed, send details to news@khou.com.