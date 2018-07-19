FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - It’s a frustrating fact that Fort Bend residents face daily: those darn trains making them late.

Box car after box car divides major thoroughfares like US 90 and FM 359 in Richmond.

“Definitely a pain in the hiney,” said local business owner Sean Bielstein.

In 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation decided to fix that “pain in the hiney” by building an overpass to connect 90 to 359 train-free. With the help of at least $24 million in state and federal funds, the overpass should be complete by next spring.

“It’s a necessity,” Bielstein said. “It’s something that we need to have.”

However, what will eventually help commuters has become a hurdle for some local businesses.

Bielstein is the owner of Clancy’s Public House Restaurant and Bar, an Irish pub that he opened in 2015 with his father.

“Once they started it (construction), it wasn’t that bad, but as it’s been going on, it’s definitely affected us,” Bielstein said.

Bielstein estimates about 30 percent of his customers come from the other side of the train tracks and says since construction ramped up, he’s noticed a decrease in customers.

“Now, a lot of people, they are skeptical of having to drive through the traffic," he said.

The roadwork has closed some lanes and turnarounds. Also, access points to some businesses is completely blocked from traffic on the opposite side of the road.

Local resident and business patron Dustin Vacek says the construction has increased his loyalty to local establishments like Clancy’s.

“I definitely try to bring people here as often as I can,” Vacek said, “just because I know it’s important to him and it has a direct impact.”

Bielstein said he has noticed an increase in support from the local community and is grateful for that.

“We live in a very supportive community, so they definitely do everything they can to support us, as well as all the other businesses that have definitely suffered because of this," he said.

© 2018 KHOU