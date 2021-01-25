Who killed Brian Jordan? Driver crashes after being shot on N. Sam Houston Parkway

Jordan was driving near the Greater Greenspoint area when an identified gunman in another vehicle fired multiple times, killing the victim.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the murder of a man shot while driving near the Greater Greenspoint area, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

It happened in the 500 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway W. on Dec. 21, 2020 about 12:25 p.m.

Brian Jordan was headed westbound when an unknown suspect in the car traveling alongside him fired multiple times into the victim's vehicle, according to investigators.

Jordan crashed.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound.

The family of Brian Jordan is asking for the community's help with identifying those responsible for his murder.

Investigators believe the gunman was riding in a black SUV.