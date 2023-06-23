Search continues for West University man whose burned truck was found in Bear Creek Park

Brett Detamore, a 38-year-old married father of three, has been missing since Wednesday. His new Dodge pickup was found about 20 miles away in west Houston.

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas — Family, friends and law enforcement agencies are searching for a West University man who's been missing since Wednesday, June 21.

His new yellow Dodge Ram pickup truck was found burned later that day in Bear Creek Park, about 20 miles away, the West University Place Police Department confirmed.

"With the assistance of Harris County Constable Precinct 1, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 and Texas EquuSearch, a ground search of Bear Creek Park was conducted with negative results," WUPD said.

They said the Houston Police Department and an unnamed federal agency are also helping with the case.

Detamore, a married father of three, is 6 feet 1 and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It's not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you see Detamore or have any information about the case, you're asked to call WUPD at 713-668-0330 or call 911.

MISSING PERSON The West University Place Police Department is entering the third day of actively searching for Brett... Posted by West University Place Police Department on Friday, June 23, 2023