The Bregmans are expecting their first child later this year

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan announced on Instagram on Monday they are expecting a baby later this year.

The Bregmans were married in 2020 and this will be their first child.

According to a post from Reagan Bregman, their child is due in August.

Alex Bregman, 28, played 91 games for the Astros last season and dealt with some injuries throughout the season.

MLB remains in a lockout, but the Astros' first game of the regular season is scheduled for March 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies.