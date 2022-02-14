x
The Bregmans are expecting their first child later this year

Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, are expecting their first child this summer, according to posts from the couple.

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan announced on Instagram on Monday they are expecting a baby later this year.

The Bregmans were married in 2020 and this will be their first child.

According to a post from Reagan Bregman, their child is due in August.

Alex Bregman, 28, played 91 games for the Astros last season and dealt with some injuries throughout the season.

MLB remains in a lockout, but the Astros' first game of the regular season is scheduled for March 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from a report earlier this year in which Alex Bregman helped change the life of a single mother of four children.

Reagan's post:

Alex's post:

