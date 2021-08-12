Brazoswood High School football player making progress after beating that put him in ICU

The brother of 16-year-old Cole Hagan said he will soon be moved to TIRR Memorial Hermann to continue his long road to recovery.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Sixteen-year-old Cole Hagan continues to make progress after a severe beating that nearly killed him, his brother Cory said.

Cole is out of the ICU and walking and communicating after several days in a medically-induced coma.

Cory said the Brazoswood High School football player will soon be moved to TIRR Memorial Hermann to continue on his long road to recovery.

At a prayer vigil last week, Cory thanked the community for the outpouring of support.

"It’s been a nice change to feel all the love and support and the prayers, and they’re working so we’re grateful,” Cory said.

Cole suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone when three teens allegedly attacked him at a house party in Lake Jackson earlier this month.

Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17 and Ayden Holland, 18, are charged with aggravated assault.

Cory said two of Cole's "friends" lured him outside a house on Cherrywood Court and he was attacked from behind by another kid who he thought was his friend.

Cole was put on a ventilator due to his injuries so he's come a long way.

"When he got to the hospital we didn’t know if he was going to make it," Cory said last week. "All of Saturday we were just praying to God that he was going to live."

The victim's family believes someone may have recorded the attack and they’re offering $25,000 for the video.