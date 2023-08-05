Former Brazoria County sheriff, judge E.J. 'Joe' King dead at 79

Visitation for King will be held on August 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Former Brazoria County sheriff and judge E.J. "Joe" King died on Tuesday at age 79, the sheriff's office announced.

King was elected as sheriff in 1980 and served in that capacity until 2004. But he wasn't done with public service yet. He ran and was elected county judge in 2007, where he continued to serve until he retired in 2014.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office described King as a "pillar of the community."

"Under Joe King's guidance, the community thrived, witnessing improved infrastructure, modernized facilities and the successful implementation of programs that brought Brazoria County to what it is today," Sheriff Leonard 'Bo' Stallman said.

King also served two years in the U.S. Army and 12 years as a trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"As we grieve the loss of this extraordinary leader, we know that Joe King's legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the positive changes he made in Brazoria County," Stallman said.

Visitation for King will be held on August 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. A memorial service will be held at the church on August 8 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to the church or to the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association.