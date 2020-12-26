Recycled Christmas trees needed for sand dune restoration project in Surfside

Brazoria County is collecting live Christmas trees that will help reinforce the dune line in Surfside Beach against storm surges.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The sand dunes on the Brazoria County coastline could use your help, or more specifically, your Christmas tree.

Brazoria County is collecting Christmas trees for its annual Dunes Day event, during which residents donate their fir, spruce and pine trees for dune restoration.

Officials are currently picking up trees and having them delivered. They ask that donors bring only real trees that have been completely cleaned of ornaments, lights and other decorations. Plastic, or artificial, trees cannot be used.

On Dunes Day, organizers said volunteers will meet at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach. During the meetup, they will rebuild, restore and strengthen the dune line against storm surges.

This year, the event will be held Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. - noon.

The project, which is sponsored by Save Our Beach Association, has collected as many as 3,000 trees in previous years.

However, the beach could benefit from at least double that amount following the 2020 tropical storm season, which was the busiest season in 10 years.

Where to bring your tree

According to The Facts, Brazoria County began collecting trees Saturday at these locations including the park department offices at 313 W. Mulberry St. in Angleton, the Surfside Beach main entrance, the Manvel substation at 7313 Corporate Drive and the four precinct headquarters.

The precinct offices are at 1432 Highland Park Drive in Clute, 21018 CR 171 in Angleton, 2508 N. Gordon St. in Alvin and 121 N. 10th St. in West Columbia.