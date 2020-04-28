Brazoria County deputies hosting free drive-thru pet food pantry in Alvin

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alvin Animal Adoption Center.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — There will be a free drive-thru pet food pantry on Thursday in Brazoria County.

Brazoria County Precinct 3 is hosting the Houston Humane Society event at the Alvin Animal Adoption Center -- located at 550 W State Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77511 -- from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"While there are needs far greater than we can assist, we hope this event will provide some relief for pet owners.”, said Autumn M. Miller, Manager at the Alvin Animal Adoption Center.

Texas is reopening its retail stores, malls, restaurants and movie theaters at 25 percent capacity on Friday, but Miller said it knows some pet owners will still have trouble making it to stores due to the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a pet owner and a foster parent to hospice pets, I personally know the struggles one can feel financially to feed your pet and give them the proper nutrition they need to thrive. Sadly, when finances get tight our pets suffer and lack the food that is important for their growth and health," Miller said.

All staff and volunteers assisting with the pet food drop-off will wear gloves and masks as food is transported to pet owners' vehicles.

This event is open to anyone in the community who is need of pet food. For more information, visit the Houston Humane Society's website.

To donate to the Houston Humane Society, click here.

You can mail donations to 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053.

