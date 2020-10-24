Brazoria Co. sheriff's deputy accidentally shot during training exercise

Deputies said a 30-year-old Range Master was struck in the abdomen after a student accidentally discharged his handgun.

ANGLETON, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy was accidentally shot Friday during a training exercise in Angleton, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened Friday afternoon during firearms training at the sheriff’s office’s training range in Angleton. Deputies said a 30-year-old Range Master was struck in the abdomen after a student accidentally discharged his handgun.

The deputy was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann. Officials said his injuries are non-life-threatening.