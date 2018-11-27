We know where the water in Buffalo Bayou is headed: Galveston Bay. But where does it come from? The answer’s not just miles upstream; it’s years -- thousands of them – back in history.

“There’s been some form of Buffalo Bayou in this area for probably at least 100,000 years,” says geologist Tom Helm.

So what did things look like back then? It’s hard to know exactly, but geologists like Helm have an idea. Much of Southeast Texas resembles a delta, like that of the Mississippi or the Nile. Over time, a river changes course and chooses the path of least resistance.

“If you look at the map of the rivers, you can see they fan out from the Brazos channel,” he explains. “It’s not that far of a step of interpretation to say this was a distributary channel for the Brazos at one time.”

In layman’s terms, the bayou may have been an extension of the Brazos, helping it drain into the Gulf. It’s obviously gone through a few natural changes over time and, in the past century, man helped that process along.

“You can see, back in 1915, how meandering and how convoluted the course of the bayou was and how many little side tributaries and bayous coming in,” Helm says, pointing to a map.

It’s still natural and meandering in spots west of Shepherd Drive, but in the 1940s, the section east of Shepherd got worked over and converted into more of a channel.

Though it might not look like a big change on the map, the difference you see when you’re on the water is striking.

“You get into the bridges downtown and kind of that concrete urban jungle down there,” Helm says. “It’s almost like being in a canyon.”

