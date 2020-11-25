Boy killed after being shot, run over by car in NW Houston, police say

Houston police said the boy was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene on West Tidwell near Antoine.

HOUSTON — A boy was killed Tuesday in northwest Houston.

Police said he was shot and run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6100 block of West Tidwell Road around 8 p.m.

Police said the boy is believed to be about 14 years old and was in the back of the parking lot talking to at least two people in a late-model silver sedan. Police said they believe the conversation became heated and several shots were fired from the car.

According to police, there were a lot of people in the parking lot when the shots rang out and they're working on gathering evidence.

One of the suspects fled on foot and the other drove away in the car.

Police said the incident could be drug-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.