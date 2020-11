Investigators said the incident happened in Dinner Creek near the 6400 block of Barker Cypress Road.

KATY, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Katy, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The boy was involved in the incident in Dinner Creek near the 6400 block of Barker Cypress Road on Sunday night.

Cy-Fair FD EMS treated the boy at the scene before he was Life-Flighted to an area hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said three other people were on the ATV at the time. They were evaluated at the scene but refused any additional treatment.