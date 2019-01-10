HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The photo of a young Houston boy hugging Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal back in 2015 is just one of several touching stories and photos making the rounds after the deputy's murder last week.

The family of the child, whose name is Connor, says he met Deputy Dhaliwal at the vigil for Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth, who was killed in 2015.

RELATED: Remembering Deputy Dhaliwal | Hundreds attend candlelight vigil for fallen deputy

RELATED: Robert Solis’ ex: Dhaliwal 'paid the ultimate price because the state of Texas dropped the ball’

Connor once again attended a vigil for a fallen HCSO deputy on Monday night. This time for the deputy he previously met.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted the following on Twitter Monday night:

"One of my favorite images of my friend Sandeep Dhaliwal is of him engaging w this child. At tonight’s vigil honoring Sandeep, I had the amazing privilege to connect with the same child, Connor. We both miss our friend & come together to remember him. #LongLiveDhaliwal #HouNews "

The community Deputy Dhaliwal served joined friends and family Monday night to shower one another with stories of a hero always lifting up others.

RELATED: Standing with the Dhaliwals: Here are all the ways you can help the family of the fallen deputy