$1 million lawsuit filed after boy struck, killed after getting off school van

The family is seeking damages of more than $1 million.

JACINTO CITY, Texas — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a van after being dropped off from school has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Investigators said the child attended Jacinto City Elementary. When he got off the van on Pillot Street near the Flint Street intersection, he walked around and in front of it. Police said the driver didn't see the boy and hit him. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

More children were on the bus at the time, but no one else was injured.

The lawsuit is against the driver and the owner of the van.

The child's mother said the ordeal has been "beyond difficult."

