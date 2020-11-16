Boy killed in crash at Splendora ATV park

SPLENDORA, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash Sunday night, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Creekside ATV Park on I-69 in Splendora.
When units arrived, they struggled to find the father and son due to darkness and the size of the park. When they found them near the back of the park, the child was not responsive and CPR was immediately started. Medics worked on the child but were not able to save him.
It's unclear how the crash happened at this time.
Investigators were at the scene trying to figure out what happened.