Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the male, who is between 12 and 16 years old, was found in the roadway near Cy Lakes High School.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the boy, who he says is likely between the ages of 12 and 16 years old, was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.

Gonzalez said the victim may have been hit by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

@HCSO_VCD investigators are at 5750 Greenhouse for a possible auto-pedestrian crash. The male, possibly between 12-16 yrs of age, was found in the roadway believed to have been struck in a vehicle. The male was transported to a hospital, said to be in critical condition, #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nhbYTYomGl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 5, 2022