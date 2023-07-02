Police identify 4-year-old boy who died after falling into Moody Gardens pool

Police said 4-year-old Asher Rayburn was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night but died Sunday morning.

GALVESTON, Texas — An apparent drowning is under investigation after a 4-year-old boy died after falling into a pool at Moody Gardens, according to Galveston police.

First responders were called out to the hotel pool at Moody Gardens around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after police said Asher Rayburn, of Paris, Texas, was found in the water.

Witnesses started performing lifesaving measures on the boy before authorities took over. He was then taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch health center in critical condition. According to Sgt. Derek Gaspard, Asher died Sunday morning.