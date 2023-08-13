Boy dies after going underwater at Atascocita-area apartment pool, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 1-year-old child was briefly brought back to life but later died at an area hospital.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A child died Sunday after he was pulled from an Atascocita-area apartment complex pool, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the 1-year-old boy went under the water at a pool on Atascocita Shores Drive. He said an adult was there watching several kids at the pool, but the boy ended up going under.

The child was pulled from the water and CPR was administered. Gonzalez said the boy was briefly revived and was flown to an area hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Gonzalez said investigators were working to find out exactly what happened.

