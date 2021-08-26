Boy hospitalized after being attacked by dog while walking home from school, Pct. 4 says

Authorities said the boy was walking home from school when he was attacked by a loose dog on Tree House Lane in the Spring area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A boy was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog Thursday, according to authorities.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the boy was walking home from school in the 22300 block of Tree House Lane when he was attacked by a loose dog.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear if the dog was captured, but Animal Control was at the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.