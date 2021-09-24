Boy alerts neighbors as fire spreads from one home to another in NW Harris County

Caden Rohrick saw the flames and was the first to alert those in danger.

HOUSTON — A child is credited with helping everyone safely escape a fire that spread from one home to another early Friday in northwest Harris County.

The fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Vanlynn, in the Copperfield area.

Cy-Fair FD responded to reports of a vacant home that caught fire. The flames quickly spread to a neighboring home and threatened to go farther.

A little boy who lives nearby, Caden Rohrick, saw the flames and was the first to alert neighbors to the danger. Everyone was able to safely escape.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The home where it started has been abandoned for years, authorities say.