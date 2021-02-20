Water mass distribution site planned for Saturday, says Houston mayor

Mayor Sylvester Turner shared that news during a news conference at the city’s first mass water distribution event at Delmar Stadium in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston’s mayor said Friday the city will hold another mass distribution of bottled water at a yet-to-be-announced location in northeast Houston on Saturday.

Thousands of cars lined up for more than a mile to get bottled water, with some drivers arriving as early as 5 a.m. for the scheduled 11:30 a.m. start time.

Lori Branford, who has not had water since Sunday, called the event a “blessing."

“I’m having to try to put water in the toilets to flush them and go find bottled water,” Branford said. “I’m not begging, I’m needy right now, and everybody here is needy. It’s a bad situation in Houston.”

Gates opened an hour earlier than planned because so many vehicles were already waiting.

Within four hours, police officers told remaining drivers that bottled water had run out.

“This has been a rough week,” said Mayor Turner.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city’s gotten close to 5,000 reports of burst pipes but figures the real number is probably higher.

He’s still aiming to lift the boil water notice Monday.

Carol Haddock, Director of Houston Public Works, said average pressure citywide was up from Thursday.

“At this point, everybody should have at least a trickle that is on a ground floor, first floor, second floor,” said Haddock. “Above that, we may still have some areas that do not yet have water pressure sufficient to those upper floors.”

Haddock also revealed most people living in Houston had no water Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

As of Friday, she said there are no pockets of town lacking water entirely.

Mayor Turner said the city planned to give out more than a million bottles total between the Delmar mega-site and smaller distribution events held across the 11 City Council districts.

“We have been calling around to grocery stores trying to get more donations of water,” said Council Member Amy Peck of District A during a Thursday distribution event at Trini Mendenhall Community Center. “Everyone’s kind of tapped out right now. As soon as we do get more water, we will distribute it as soon as we get it.”