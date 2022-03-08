Did you hear it? Mysterious loud boom heard in the Houston area late Monday night

Some residents thought it might be a sonic boom from a meteorite entering the atmosphere, but cloudy skies would have made it harder to spot.

HOUSTON — Did you hear it? From EaDo to Meyerland, residents are posting on social media about a loud boom heard across the city just before midnight late Monday.

According to various posts on NextDoor, Ring and Twitter, the boom could be heard in the Third Ward, Montrose, West U, Bellaire and Meyerland areas.

Houston police said they're aware of the noise that rattled so many, but they're not sure what it was, either.

Some people have suggested it might have been a transformer blowing, but it's unlikely the noise would have carried so far and been heard in such different parts of town.

Some thought maybe a lightning strike but there wasn't a thunderstorm, so that seems to be out.

There are others who thought it might be a sonic boom from a meteorite entering the atmosphere, but we have not seen any video of a fireball, though it was cloudy overnight making it harder to spot.

Houston Police said their logs show at least one 911 call about the boom but they don't have any other information on what it might have been, so it sounds like they're just as stumped as everyone else.

