Bomb threat reported at Kyle Field, evacuations taking place

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kyle Field and its neighboring Bright Building at Texas A&M are being evacuated because of a reported bomb threat at the stadium, according to Texas A&M University.
The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m. with a Code Maroon, saying it was at Kyle Field. Both the stadium and the building are being evacuated as a precaution.
At this time, university police are searching nearby buildings.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area.
