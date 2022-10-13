x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Bomb threat reported at Kyle Field, evacuations taking place

The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m., saying it was at Kyle Field, but the stadium and Bright Building are being evacuated as a precaution.
Generic Breaking News image

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kyle Field and its neighboring Bright Building at Texas A&M are being evacuated because of a reported bomb threat at the stadium, according to Texas A&M University.

The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m. with a Code Maroon, saying it was at Kyle Field. Both the stadium and the building are being evacuated as a precaution.

At this time, university police are searching nearby buildings.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

Stay with KAGS as this story develops.

Other stories on KAGSTV.com

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man returning from exercising hit, killed while crossing the road in NE Harris County, HCSO says

Before You Leave, Check This Out