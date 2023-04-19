Caney Creek High School evacuated following bomb threat, district says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A bomb threat Wednesday afternoon led to the evacuation of Caney Creek High School.
According to Conroe ISD, the school was evacuated due to a call reporting a bomb somewhere in the school. While the district said they didn't believe the threat was credible, district police brought in K-9s to search the campus out of an abundance of caution.
The district said all students and staff were safely outside while the campus was searched. Officials also said a K-9 will remain on campus for the rest of the day once the search is completed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.