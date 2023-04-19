Caney Creek High School evacuated following bomb threat, district says

The district said they don't believe the threat was credible, but Caney Creek HS was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A bomb threat Wednesday afternoon led to the evacuation of Caney Creek High School.

According to Conroe ISD, the school was evacuated due to a call reporting a bomb somewhere in the school. While the district said they didn't believe the threat was credible, district police brought in K-9s to search the campus out of an abundance of caution.

The district said all students and staff were safely outside while the campus was searched. Officials also said a K-9 will remain on campus for the rest of the day once the search is completed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.