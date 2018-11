HOUSTON - A bomb squad is currently investigating after a suspicious device was found inside a vehicle in northwest Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene as well. Clay Road has been closed east of Barker Cypress Road as authorities investigate.

Deputies have not confirmed at this time if the device is a bomb.

We're working to gather more information and will update this story as it becomes available.

Clay Road is temporarily shut down east of Barker Cypress while we investigate a suspicious device in the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/HV3BI6dCYk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 26, 2018

