Video shows Coast Guard rescue surfer off coast of Bolivar Beach

Video posted online shows a Coast Guard chopper finding the surfer and hoisting him to safety.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A surfer of Bolivar had to be rescued after being pushed offshore by high seas and winds Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard got the call a little before 4 p.m. of the 20-year-old surfer in need of rescue. They said he had been pushed out by 8-foot seas and winds reaching 34 miles per hour.

The surfer’s father had reportedly tried to go out to save his son by tying a fishing line to his life jacket, but was having difficulty getting to him and needed to be reeled in by a family member on shore.

In video posted online, you can see a Coast Guard chopper from Houston, which was already in the air, find the surfer. A rescue diver was lowered down and was able to help hoist the surfer to safety.