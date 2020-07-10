Safe to drink: Boil water notice lifted in Lake Jackson after deadly amoeba scare

The City of Lake Jackson issued the notice on Sept. 26 and it was lifted on Oct. 6.

The city issued the notice after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality determined that the City of Lake Jackson’s public water supply did not meet TCEQ’s minimum disinfection standards throughout the entire system.

On Oct. 5 and 6, the city and TCEQ confirmed that the water supply was negative for harmful bacteria and deemed tap water safe to drink. The amoeba Naegleria fowleri can't infect people who drink water because it's killed by normal levels of stomach acid. However, people can get infected when water contaminated with the amoeba enters the body through the nose. Once the amoeba enters the nose, they can travel to the brain where they may cause Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis. Click here for more information about PAM.

Residents will no longer have to boil the city's water prior to drinking or using for cooking but are still urged to continue to avoid getting water up into their noses to reduce the risk of Naegleria fowleri infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending residents to follow these precautions to avoid getting water into the nose:

DO NOT allow water to go up your nose or sniff water into your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or swimming in small, hard plastic/blow-up pools.

DO NOT jump into or put your head under bathing water (bathtubs; small, hard plastic/blow-up pools) - walk or lower yourself in.

DO NOT allow children to play unsupervised with hoses or sprinklers, as they may accidentally squirt water up their nose. Avoid slip-n-slides or other activities where it is difficult to prevent water going up the nose.

DO run bath and shower taps and hoses for 5 minutes before use to flush out the pipes.

DO keep small, hard plastic/blow-up pools clean by emptying, scrubbing, and allowing them to dry after each use.

DO use only boiled and cooled, distilled, or sterile water for making sinus rinse solutions for neti pots or performing ritual ablutions.

DO keep your swimming pool adequately disinfected before and during use.

Adequate disinfection means:

Pools: free chlorine at 1-3 parts per million (ppm) and pH 7.2-7.8; and

Hot tubs/spas: free chlorine 2-4 parts per million (ppm) or free bromine 4-6 ppm and pH 7.2-7.8.

DO place the hose directly into the skimmer box and ensure that the filter is running.

DO NOT top off by placing the hose in the body of the pool.

