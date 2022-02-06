Boil water notice lifted for Texas City, officials say

Residents are still asked to conserve water in an effort to maintain water pressure.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A boil water notice for Texas City has been lifted, according to officials.

Editorial note: The above video shows what to do after a boil water notice has been lifted.

The boil water notice was issued after unexpected power outages plagued the area Friday night.

Texas City officials said in a statement, "The Texas City public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for human consumption purposes; resulting in the boil water notice to be lifted for all Texas City residents."

Residents are still asked to conserve water despite the notice being lifted, so water pressure can be maintained.