Boil water notice in place for Texas City

The boil water notice from Gulf Coast Water Authority comes on the heels of a power outage that lasted five hours Friday night.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for citizens of Texas City, according to Texas City Emergency Management.

Editorial note: The video above shows what to do after a boil water notice has been lifted.

The Gulf Coast Water Authority, who supplies water to the city, issued the notice just before noon on Saturday.

The notice comes after an unexpected power outage left residents in the dark for about five hours Friday night.

A boil water notice means that residents should boil their drinking water for at least two minutes before drinking it.

Bathing is considered acceptable, as long as it's done carefully.

Emergency officials say the action is just a precaution after water pressure may have fallen below the required amount during Friday night's power outage.

Officials believe the notice will be lifted Sunday afternoon once tests are completed.