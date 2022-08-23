Boil water notice issued for residents in northwest Harris County due to E. coli

Officials said the bacteria can make you sick and are especially concerning for people with weakened immune systems.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents in northwest Harris County are being asked to boil their water before using it after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply over the weekend.

Harris County M.U.D. No. 24 issued the boil water notice on Monday.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source following heavy rains, officials said. It can also happen due to a break in the pipes or a failure in the water treatment process.

What to do during a boil water notice?

Do not drink the water without boiling it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What are the symptoms of E. coli?

E. coli can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. It can pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, seek medical advice.

People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.