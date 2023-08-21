Loss of system pressure leads to boil water notice for Fulshear

The city said all customers should boil their water before consuming it.

FULSHEAR, Texas — Residents in Fulshear are under a boil water notice after an issue with the public water system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the notice after a loss of system pressure. City officials said residents in Cross Creek, as well as those who have their own water well, don't need to comply with the notice.

Fulshear officials said Water Plant 1 malfunctioned, which led to the water pressure dropping below the required minimum.

Here are all the neighborhoods included in the notice:

Specifics of a boil water advisory might be given by different communities, but below are verbatim standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, preparing and cooking, brushing teeth and making ice. This includes water for pets.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute , then allow it to cool before use.

, then allow it to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.

Residents who need additional information can contact the city's 24-hour customer service line at 281-398-8211.