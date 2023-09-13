Boil water notice issued for Firethrone community near Katy

The notice was issued for residents of Fort Bend County MUD 151 on Wednesday.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Residents near the Katy area are urged to boil their water until further notice, according to officials.

The boil water notice was issued Wednesday morning for residents in the Firethrone neighborhood.

Officials said a loss of system pressure required the boil water notice to be issued for all customers of Fort Bend County MUD 151. It's unclear what caused the loss of system pressure at this time.

Officials said residents may be experiencing low water pressure or temporary loss of water.

Residents with questions or concerns should contact Inframark, which operates Fort Bend County MUD 151, at 281-398-8211. The customer line is operated 24 hours a day.

Here's a map of the affected area:

Specifics of a boil water advisory might be given by different communities, but below are verbatim standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, preparing and cooking, brushing teeth and making ice. This includes water for pets.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute , then allow it to cool before use.

, then allow it to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.