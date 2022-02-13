Boil water notice issued for Harbor Point residents in Trinity County

The unexpected mechanical failure happened at a surface water plant which supplies water to Harbor Point.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for some residents in Trinity County.

The notice, issued by Texas Water Utilities, says residents in the Harbor Point subdivision need to boil their water for at least two minutes after a mechanical failure.

The failure happened at a surface water plant that supplies water to the subdivision, which led to a loss of pressure and a water outage in the area.

Texas Water Utilities offered no notice on when the notice would no longer be in effect, but said they would update residents as soon as it is lifted.

What to do under a boil water notice

Texas Water Utilities says to ensure all bacteria is destroyed, water must be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two full minutes.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and then cooled before consuming.

Bottled water can also be purchased or obtained from other suitable sources until the notice is lifted.

What to do after the boil water notice is lifted

Pipes should be flushed immediately after a boil water notice is lifted. First with cold water, then with hot water to flush out your water heater.

Existing ice in ice makers should be dumped and several new batches should be made to flush the water line.

Dishwashers should be run on an empty cycle at least once to clear out any bacteria in the pipes as well.