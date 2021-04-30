Boil water notice in place for part of east Houston

City officials are telling residents to boil the water before using it. Things are expected to return to normal overnight.

HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for part of east Houston on Friday.

The notice was issued when city officials said the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI following a water line break early Friday morning.

Residents in the area just north of the East Freeway and just inside the Beltway are the ones affected

City officials said residents in the area should boil water before drinking. They say to boil it for at least two minutes and to let it cool before using.

City officials said they're working to restore pressure and they expect the system to return to normal overnight.