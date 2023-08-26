Boil water notice issued for some Atascocita residents until further notice

The notice was issued for residents of Harris County MUD 46, which contains the Atascocita Trails and Atascocita Timbers area.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Residents in the Atascocita area are urged to boil their water until further notice, according to officials.

The boil water notice was issued Saturday morning for residents of Harris County MUD 46.

Crews say that three water main breaks associated with the extreme drought conditions in the Houston area are creating issues for those who live in the Atascocita Trails and Atascocita Timbers neighborhoods. Officials said residents may be experiencing low water pressure or temporary loss of water.

Residents with questions or concerns should contact Je Pa Services, Inc. at 281-377-9100. You can also sign up for alerts through the MUD district's website.

Here's a map of the affected area in Atascocita:

Specifics of a boil water advisory might be given by different communities, but below are verbatim standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, preparing and cooking, brushing teeth and making ice. This includes water for pets.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute , then allow it to cool before use.

, then allow it to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.