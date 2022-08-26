Boil water issued for Jersey Village due to reduced distribution system pressure, city says

When a boil water notice is issued, residents are encouraged to not drink the water without boiling it.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for Jersey Village residents due to reduced pressure in the distribution system, according to the city.

The reduced pressure in the system could allow harmful bacteria or microbes to make it through your faucet.

Water should be boiled for two full minutes before cooling and using to wash up, drink or make it.

A notice will be sent out when the boil notice has been lifted.

What to do during a boil water notice?

Do not drink the water without boiling it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.