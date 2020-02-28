HOUSTON — All Houston residents are advised to boil their water for the next 24 hours as a precaution because of Thursday's water main break..

The 96-inch line that burst provides 50-percent of the city's water. It's expected to be late Thursday before the repairs are complete.

How to properly boil water

1. If your tap water is cloudy, give it time to settle. Strain the water with a clean cloth, paper towel or coffee filter to remove sediment. If your water is clear, skip this step.

2. Hold water at rolling boil for at least one minute to kill harmful bacteria.

3. Let the water cool before drinking or storing it.

Which water needs to be boiled?

You should boil water before doing any of the following:

Drinking

Preparing baby formula

Preparing food

Washing produce

Making ice

Making coffee

Preparing other drinks

Brushing your teeth

Giving pets water

Use purified water for young children, people with weakened immune systems and people with an open wound.

Which water doesn't need to be boiled?

Laundry

Dishwasher

Washing hands

RELATED: All HISD schools closed Friday because of massive water main break

RELATED: List of closures: Schools, businesses impacted by water main break

RELATED: How did it happen? Massive water main break causes chaos in Houston

Safety first

If you aren't sure, it's always best to err on the side of caution. Preparing clean water by boiling is a quick and simple process and goes a long way to protect your family from illness.

Source: Harris County Public Health

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM