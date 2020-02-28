HOUSTON — All Houston residents are advised to boil their water for the next 24 hours as a precaution because of Thursday's water main break..
The 96-inch line that burst provides 50-percent of the city's water. It's expected to be late Thursday before the repairs are complete.
How to properly boil water
1. If your tap water is cloudy, give it time to settle. Strain the water with a clean cloth, paper towel or coffee filter to remove sediment. If your water is clear, skip this step.
2. Hold water at rolling boil for at least one minute to kill harmful bacteria.
3. Let the water cool before drinking or storing it.
Which water needs to be boiled?
You should boil water before doing any of the following:
- Drinking
- Preparing baby formula
- Preparing food
- Washing produce
- Making ice
- Making coffee
- Preparing other drinks
- Brushing your teeth
- Giving pets water
- Use purified water for young children, people with weakened immune systems and people with an open wound.
Which water doesn't need to be boiled?
- Laundry
- Dishwasher
- Washing hands
Safety first
If you aren't sure, it's always best to err on the side of caution. Preparing clean water by boiling is a quick and simple process and goes a long way to protect your family from illness.
Source: Harris County Public Health
