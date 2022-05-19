Boeing's Starliner launches from Cape Canaveral Thursday

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station on Thursday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station Thursday.

This is the second uncrewed flight of the Starliner that will demonstrate the spacecraft's human transportation capabilities.

This test flight is the last major step before the Atlas V and Boeing's Starliner capsule take American astronauts to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Starliner is a 21st century human space transportation platform optimized for missions to low Earth orbit. In its design, Boeing leveraged decades of heritage in human spaceflight as well as incorporated new technologies to make a safe and reliable vehicle.