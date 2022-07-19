Body found wrapped in blanket, duct tape, sheet in SW Houston ditch

HOUSTON — Houston police said they're investigating after a body was found wrapped in blankets in a southwest Houston ditch.
The discovery was made Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the 8900 block of Brae Acres Road, which is near the intersection of Bissonnet Street and South Gessner Road.
Officers responded to the scene after a caller reported seeing a body in the roadside ditch.
When they arrived, officers found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet.
The gender, race and age of the person who was found dead are unknown. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Here's a map of the area where the body was found: