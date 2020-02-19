HOUSTON — A body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou in east Houston on Wednesday.

The body was found in the bayou's waters near the Hirsch Road bridge around 3:30 p.m.

When the body was discovered, there were no signs of life, authorities said.

It's not clear how the body ended up in the bayou or how long it had been there.

