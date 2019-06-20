A man's body was recovered Thursday night after he disappeared while swimming with his friends in a man-made lake in Manvel, according to the Manvel Police Department.

Police said the man is possibly in his early 20s and his friends tried to save him but were unsuccessful.

He was swimming from the shore to a floating trampoline, but for an unknown reason he struggled and was unable to make it.

The likely drowning occurred in a pond near Corporate and Highway 6.

A dive team with the Houston Police Department headed to the scene to search for the man's body, which was found a few hours later.

