HCSO: Good Samaritan jumped in to save woman but never resurfaced in San Jacinto River

Several men jumped in to save her and they did. However, one of the men never got out.

CROSBY, Texas — A body has been recovered in the search for a missing man in the San Jacinto River, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man jumped in to help a woman who was drowning, but he never resurfaced.

Monday morning, medical examiners are working to confirm who this man is.

Deputies said a woman had gone into the San Jacinto River to swim around 9 p.m. She was overcome by the currents, so she started screaming out for help.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s marine and dive units were called out to the scene in Crosby.

“They went out on a boat. Using sonar, they located a body. They brought it back to shore. It is of a male,” HCSO Major Jesse Razo said.

They believe they know who the victim is, but again, the medical examiner’s office does have to confirm that.