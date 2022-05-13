Body of shooting victim found on East Freeway feeder road

Investigators were still working to identify the man whose body was found lying in the roadway late Thursday.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — The body of a man was found lying in an east Houston roadway late Thursday, and investigators are working to find out what led to his death.

A driver was in the 14000 block of the I-10 East Freeway feeder road near Freeport Boulevard when they came upon the body and called 911, according to investigators the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the man had been shot, but no shell casings or weapons were found at the scene.