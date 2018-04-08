TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas EquuSearch says the body of a missing boater was recovered from Moses Lake Saturday afternoon.

Texas EquuSearch joined other agencies to help find a man who feel off a boat Friday.

Coast Guard officials said the 40-year-old man reportedly fell from a 22-foot recreational vessel. He did not have on a life jacket.

Three other people were on board the boat with him and they say they’re not exactly sure when and where he fell. They said he was near the back of the boat while they were in the front, and when they all turned around he was gone.

The Coast Guard, a helicopter aircrew, the Texas City Fire Department and other law enforcement agencies searched 28 square miles near the Texas City Dike.

"The Coast Guard dedicates it’s best efforts to every mission we perform and searching for a missing person in the water is one of the most challenging rescue missions we conduct," said Lt. Cmdr. Jarod Toczko, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. "Fortunately, we have robust support from our port partners with assets from the State of Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas City Fire Department, and Galveston and Harris County Police Departments assisting in the search effort and will continue to employ all available air and surface assets to saturate the search area," said the Coast Guard.

