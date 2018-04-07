HARRIS COUNTY - A man's body was recovered in the San Jacinto River at Magnolia Gardens Park Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old was reported missing while swimming around 3:10 p.m near Riverside and Guinn Ave.

Members of the Reserve Marine Unit recovered the body around 5:48 p.m.

">Members of our Reserve Marine Unit have recovered the body of a 19-year-old Hispanic male who was reported missing while swimming in the San Jac River at Magnolia Gardens Park. #hounews pic.twitter.com/C8U3S4r3yQ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 4, 2018

It is unclear if this incident is due to Wednesday's severe thunderstorms and floods.

This is a developing story. Check back with KHOU.com for more more details later on.

