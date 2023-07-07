Man's body pulled out of Missouri City canal

Police said the man's body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A man's body was pulled out of a canal Friday in Missouri City.

Police said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and although he had identification on him, a medical examiner would need to determine his identity and cause of death.

Landscapers cutting the grass said they spotted the body under a bridge support pillar in the American Water Canal around 12:45 p.m. Tat's near Quail Glen Drive, not far from the Texas Parkway.

The first HPD officers to arrive said they couldn't tell if the victim was a man or a woman at the time.

Homicide detectives from the Missouri City Police Department are leading the investigation since the canal is in their jurisdiction.