Body of Navasota teen found days after after going missing while swimming near Surfside Beach

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson went missing while he was swimming near Surfside Beach on Friday night.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming near Surfside Beach was found Monday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m. Monday, the Surfside Police Department posted to its Facebook page that DeAngelo Phillip Jackson's body was found, and his family has been notified. The department did not say where exactly the body was found.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above originally aired on May 7.

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search efforts for Jackson. The decision came after the Coast Guard said they searched about 305 square miles over a combined 25 hours.

"The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise," said Lt. j.g. Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, and we hope they find solace and strength during this difficult time."

The U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the search with boat crews and a helicopter along with the Surfside Police Department.